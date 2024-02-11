Barclays Increases Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $36.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE ENR opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

