Barclays Raises ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $105.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 75.73.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 115.21 on Thursday. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 126.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is 72.47.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ARM will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,965,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,965,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

