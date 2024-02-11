Barclays Raises AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $12.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.36 million, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AudioCodes by 669.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in AudioCodes by 710.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

