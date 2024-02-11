Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 488 ($6.12) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Barratt Developments to a neutral rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.16) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 495.78 ($6.22).
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 6,415.09%.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
