Barrington Research Raises Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $18.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.39 million, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

