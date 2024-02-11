Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 12th.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 1.1 %

BNTC stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

