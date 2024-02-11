Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 12th.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 1.1 %
BNTC stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Benitec Biopharma
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.