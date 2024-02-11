Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.
Greatland Gold Price Performance
Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 7.45 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £379.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.88. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15).
Greatland Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
