Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

