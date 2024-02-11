Betterment LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,747,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after purchasing an additional 403,764 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.74 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

