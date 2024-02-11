Betterment LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

