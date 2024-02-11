Betterment LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 280.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $263.45 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.58 and a 200-day moving average of $243.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

