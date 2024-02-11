Betterment LLC Buys 3,380 Shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 356,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

BATS:BLDG opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively-managed to provide exposure to the real estate sector and its related industries. Stocks are selected using Cambrias multi-factor algorithm. BLDG was launched on Sep 24, 2020 and is managed by Cambria.

