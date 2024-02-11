Betterment LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 232,194 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,562,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,079,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 79,229 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,350,000.

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

