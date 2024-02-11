Betterment LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

