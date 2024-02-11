Betterment LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 343,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 56,885 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 111,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

