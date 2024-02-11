Betterment LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.