Betterment LLC Has $408,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

