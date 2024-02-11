Betterment LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

