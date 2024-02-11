Betterment LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 689,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 495.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 298,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 81,777 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

