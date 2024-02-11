Betterment LLC Purchases 14,121 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4,920.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $717.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.