Betterment LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,749,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

