Betterment LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Stories

