Betterment LLC Sells 25,896 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Betterment LLC lessened its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.15% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 892,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 365,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $634.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.