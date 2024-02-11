Betterment LLC Sells 2,863 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Betterment LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.77.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
