BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.36. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

In related news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $67,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,257.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $67,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,089 shares of company stock valued at $260,581 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

