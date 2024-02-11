BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.090-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. BILL also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.09-$2.31 EPS.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $10.29 on Friday, hitting $65.46. 15,555,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,214. BILL has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. TheStreet cut BILL from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.95.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

