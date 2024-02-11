Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BDRX stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $218.46.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
