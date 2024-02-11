Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BDRX stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $218.46.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

