Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.49. 8,492,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,396. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

