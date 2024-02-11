Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.48. 1,130,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

