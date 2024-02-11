Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 64.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 248,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,024 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 62,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

