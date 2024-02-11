Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,386 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,583,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,334,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 124,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 207,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 18,479,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,265,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

