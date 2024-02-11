Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 487 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.2 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
