Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 487 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.43. 4,618,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,899. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $507.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.