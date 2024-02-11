Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore upped their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.72. 11,356,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

