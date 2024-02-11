Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

