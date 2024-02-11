Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.91. 1,169,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,949. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.25 and its 200-day moving average is $374.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.62.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
