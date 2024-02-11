Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.91. 1,169,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,949. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.25 and its 200-day moving average is $374.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.