Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 4,260,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,752. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.