Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $83,318,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of REGN traded up $6.99 on Friday, reaching $953.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,521. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $900.23 and a 200-day moving average of $841.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

