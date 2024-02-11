Biotricity (BTCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect Biotricity to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BTCY opened at $0.81 on Friday. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTCY

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.