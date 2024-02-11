Biotricity (BTCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th.
Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect Biotricity to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biotricity Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of BTCY opened at $0.81 on Friday. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Biotricity Company Profile
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
