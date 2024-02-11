Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $98.75 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.71.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
