Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,835 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.32% of WEX worth $25,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in WEX by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.04 and a 200-day moving average of $189.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $213.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

