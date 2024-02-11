Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,416 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of RTX by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 292,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 26.9% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in RTX by 88.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,499 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 21.1% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.51 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

