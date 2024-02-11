Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,140 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $165,363.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,193,412.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,629 shares of company stock valued at $69,245,290 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.18. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

