Blur (BLUR) Tops One Day Volume of $63.04 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Blur has a market capitalization of $52.10 million and $63.04 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges.



Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,302,895,195.9665146 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.62975618 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $66,164,942.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

