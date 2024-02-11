BMO Capital Markets Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $110.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

