BMO Capital Markets Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$137.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

TSE PD opened at C$86.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

