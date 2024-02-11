BNB (BNB) Price Tops $322.91 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $322.91 or 0.00667311 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.29 billion and approximately $709.73 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,545,372 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
