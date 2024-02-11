BNP Paribas Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

