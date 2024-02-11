BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

