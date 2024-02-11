BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.000 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.