Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:WCN opened at $156.71 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $158.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.